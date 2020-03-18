JLR to suspend production at Nitra site from Friday on virus concerns

JUST IN
Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover said it will suspend production temporarily at its Slovakia-based Nitra plant from Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the company, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, said late on Tuesday that some limited activities will continue on the Nitra site.
Wed, March 18 2020. 14:04 IST

