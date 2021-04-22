JLR to temporarily suspend production at 2 plants from Apr 26: Tata Motors

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The condition for Tata Motors-owned JLR is also alarming as the British subsidiary has already lost one billion pounds in the first six months of calendar 2020

Tata Motors on Thursday said its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be suspending production at two of its plants from April 26 due to supply chain disruption due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, JLR UK, is currently experiencing some Covid-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semiconductors, which is having an impact on its production schedules and ability to meet global demand for some of their vehicles, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

"As a result, JLR have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of non-production from Monday, April 26, 2021," it added.

Manufacturing would, however, continue at the Solihull plant.

JLR is working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible, Tata Motors noted.

First Published: Thu, April 22 2021. 22:21 IST

