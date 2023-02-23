JUST IN
Zee Entertainment's insolvency: CEO Punit Goenka moves NCLAT
Zee shares tumble over 14% intra-day; recover most of lost ground at close
Zee's Goenka moves NCLAT to challenge admission of bankruptcy proceedings
Niva Bupa Health Insurance launches health insurance plan 'ReAssure 2.0'
IPO-bound Swiggy announces Dineout offerings for all users across 24 cities
Vodafone Germany, Tech Mahindra deepen partnership for enhanced service
NHLML, Jodhpur Discom to set up 11 solar power plants on expressways
Bombay HC quashes money laundering case against Jet Airways founder, wife
Ride-hailing giant Uber rolls out biggest app redesign in years
Vertex Hydrogen to supply over 1,000 MW of hydrogen to UK industries
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Double-digit salary hikes for India Inc employees in 2023: Survey
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

JPMorgan Chase restricts its employees from using AI chatbot ChatGPT

US financial services major, JPMorgan Chase, has restricted employees from using ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, as the buzzy AI chatbot explodes in popularity

Topics
artificial intelligence and robotics | Chatbots | JPMorgan

IANS  |  London 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US financial services major, JPMorgan Chase, has restricted employees from using ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, as the buzzy AI chatbot explodes in popularity.

The bank did not restrict the use of the popular artificial intelligence chatbot due to any specific incident. It was unclear how many employees used the chatbot or for what purposes, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

Moreover, apart from JPMorgan, other organisations have also blocked access to ChatGPT.

Last week, US-based Verizon Communications blocked the chatbot from its corporate systems, saying it could lose ownership of customer information or source code that its employees typed into ChatGPT.

During the first week of January, public schools in New York City banned the chatbot from their networks and devices, said the report.

Earlier this week, China slammed ChatGPT, saying it is spreading US government "misinformation" and directing Internet companies not to use it in their applications.

Chinese regulators told Tencent and Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group, not to offer ChatGPT services to the public, reports Nikkei Asia.

The release of ChatGPT by OpenAI triggered the launch of similar products by some companies.

Earlier this month, Google launched Bard, a conversational AI service, in an effort to keep up with OpenAI.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has launched its paid subscription plan for ChatGPT.

The new subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, will be available for $20 a month, and subscribers will receive a number of benefits.

--IANS

shs/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artificial intelligence and robotics

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.