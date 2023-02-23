Niva Bupa Health Insurance launches health insurance plan 'ReAssure 2.0'

Niva Bupa on Thursday announced the launch of policy 'ReAssure 2.0'.

The first of its kind indemnity plan offers lock-in of entry age until a policyholder makes his/her first claim, thereby helping customers save on premiums.

Niva Bupa MD and CEO Krishnan Ramachandran said with this product, "we have addressed the prevailing concerns of customers which act as a hindrance during health insurance purchase.

"We have designed this product in a unique way that will encourage customers to start investing for their health and financial security at an early age," Ramachandran said.

This new-age indemnity plan offers 'live healthy' benefit that gives premium discount of up to 30 per cent on policy renewal basis health points earned.

Other benefits include, no capping on room rent, any hospitalisation of 2 hours and above to be covered, Smart Health+ rider offering unlimited tele consultations - and Day 1 coverage for diabetes and hypertension.

The product is available as an individual, multi-individual and family floater starting from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore for the age bracket of 18 years to 65 years.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Director - Underwriting, Products and Claims, Bhabatosh Mishra said 'ReAssure 2.0' will provide guaranteed return as sum insured on every premium paid, so that customer does not lose what he does not use.

