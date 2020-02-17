JSW Energy to purchase GMR's Kamalanga power project for Rs 5,321 cr

will acquire GMR1 Kamalanga power project (1,050 MW) stationed in Odisha for a deal value of Rs 5,321 crore. In a notice to the stock exchanges, JSW said it has entered into 'Share Purchase Agreement' with GMR Energy Limited for acquiring 100 per cent share in its subsidiary GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited.

Post-acquisition, the total installed power generation capacity of will increase to 5,609 MW. "This will expand the company’s presence in the Eastern Region of the country and further diversify its fuel mix and offtake arrangements," said the company in its statement.

Kamalanga is one of the 34 identified stressed power assets which was undergoing debt resolution under IBC. The project was commissioned in 2014 and soon ran into problems regards to coal supply. The coal block allotted the project was cancelled by a Supreme Court judgement in the same year. It also didn't get any coal supply linkage from the Centre.

Built at a project cost of around Rs 6,000 crore, it had a debt of Rs 4100 crore. The project has power purchase agreement with states of Haryana, Odisha and Bihar.