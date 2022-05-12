JSW Infrastructure commissions Rs 1,300-cr Paradip East Quay coal terminal

-
ALSO READ
Sonowal asks Paradip Port to augment cargo-handling capacity
Historic India-UAE trade pact effective from May 1, says Emirati minister
Israel president Isaac Herzog flies to UAE in first amid regional tension
Centre to invest Rs 10,000 cr to modernise Paradip port: Minister
Blinken discusses Russia-Ukraine tensions with Emirati, Saudi counterparts
-
JSW Infrastructure has started commercial operations at the Paradip East Quay coal terminal in Odisha, developed at an investment of around Rs 1,300 crore.
The fully-mechanised terminal at Paradip Port has an annual handling capacity of 30 million tonnes. Built as a cape compliant terminal, it can handle capesize vessels once the dredging at the port is completed. The terminal has the capacity to unload 25 rakes per day and can load two vessels simultaneously, the Sajjan Jindal-led company said in a statement on Thursday.
The company has invested around Rs 1,300 crore to establish this terminal after signing a 30-year concession agreement in 2017 with the port trust. Following the commissioning of this coal terminal, the company's current cargo capacity crosses 150 mtpa, and it aims to have a total cargo handling capacity of 200 mtpa by FY24, Arun Maheshwari, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Infra said.
JSW Infra already has an iron ore terminal at the Paradip Port with a capacity to handle 10 mtpa of iron ore/ pellets. This terminal is designed to load the cape vessels within 48 hrs.
JSW Infrastructure is part of the diversified JSW Group and is ranked among the top five port companies in the country. Its nine ports flanked across the east, west and southern coasts. It also operates a terminal at Fujairah in the UAE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU