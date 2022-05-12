Companies looking to accelerate digital transformation: HCL's Roshni Nadar

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technologies net profit surges 4.38% to Rs 3,593 crore in Q4
HCL Tech's Q3 net profit falls 13.6% to Rs 3,442 cr, revenue rises 15.7%
Spends on tech are only going to increase: HCL Tech chief C Vijayakumar
HCL Tech extends relationship with RACV through multi-year contract
HCL Tech Q4: From PAT to margin guidance, here're the key things to track
-
The demand environment for technology "continues to be robust" despite the challenges seen over the last two years, and global clients have a razor-sharp focus on accelerating digital transformation with efficiency, HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said on Thursday.
North Asia, Central America, Eastern Europe and Africa are newer geographies for the company, she said, adding "this is where we plan to grow in the future as new frontier countries, in addition to our existing large geographies and markets".
"The last two years have been unpredictable, challenging, and yet the demand environment continues to be robust," Nadar said at a media briefing.
Citing her interactions with various customers in Europe and the US, Nadar said their utmost priority has been about accelerating digital transformation programmes with efficiencies.
Nadar noted that the majority of the company's "very steady healthy growth" has come organically, and that continues to be a focus for the IT services provider.
"...Tuck in acquisitions, specialised acquisitions, which give us certain domain expertise and a certain strength in different business lines is something that we will do, but the focus has been organic growth.
"And that's something that we have demonstrated very well over the last couple of years, and we continue to focus on that as well," Nadar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU