JSW Steel first-quarter profit surges nearly four-fold, tops estimates

IT firms likely to incentivise top executives based on digital revenue
Business Standard

Total revenue from operations rose 25.3 per cent to Rs 205.19 billion

Reuters 

steel
Steel (Representative Image)

JSW Steel Ltd reported a nearly four-fold jump in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher steel prices, beating analyst estimates.

Net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was Rs 23.66 billion ($344.3 million), compared with Rs 6.26 billion in the same period a year ago when earnings were squeezed by the Goods and Services Tax, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 21.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue from operations rose 25.3 per cent to Rs 205.19 billion.
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 15:55 IST

