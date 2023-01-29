JUST IN
Answer on LIC, SBI's exposure to Adani stocks: K T Rama Rao to NDA Centre
1 yr of Air India with Tata: Controversies cloud turnaround, transformation
News channel 'India Ahead' shuts down, employees not paid for months
GRSE partners Rolls Royce Solutions for building marine engines in India
GRSE signs pact with Rolls Royce Solutions to make marine diesel engines
No change in schedule, issue price of FPO, confident of success: Adani Ent
Hyundai, Kia sued in US for lack of anti-theft technology in some models
BMW launches petrol, diesel variants of third-gen X1 SAV in India
BharatPe paid Rs 1.69 cr salary to Ashneer, Rs 63 lakh to his wife in FY22
Hindenburg report puts Asia's richest man Gautam Adani in eye of a storm
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Ramping up Chennai plant to reduce waiting period, says BMW group president
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

JSW Steel plans Rs 20,000-crore capex in FY24 for capacity expansion: Rao

The expansion would take JSW Steel's capacity to around 38 mt

Topics
JSW steel | Steel Industry

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

JSW Steel plans Rs 20,000-crore capex in FY24 for capacity expansion: Rao

JSW Steel is pegging the capex for FY24 at Rs 20,000 crore as it adds capacity of 9 million tonnes (mt).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on JSW steel

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 12:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.