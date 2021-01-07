JSW Steel Q3 production up 6% at 4.08 million tonnes in December quarter

-
JSW Steel on Thursday reported crude steel production of 4.08 million tonnes in the third quarter (October to December), marking a growth of 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 2 per cent year-on-year.
The company said its average capacity utilisation improved from 86 per cent of 2Q FY21 to 91 per cent for 3Q FY21.
The production of flat rolled products moved up 5 per cent to 2.98 million tonnes in 3Q from 2.84 million tonnes in 2Q.
On the other hand, production of long rolled products jumped 22 per cent to 0.93 million tonnes from 0.77 million tonnes in the same period.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group with an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per year.
It is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years.
