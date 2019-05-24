JSW Steel Q4 PAT halves to Rs 1,495 cr on higher expenses, lower margins

Sajjan Jindal-led on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,495 crore in the March quarter, down 48 per cent from same period last year on the back of increased expenses and lower realisations.

The company's topline stood at Rs 22,368 crore in the period under review, up 4.8 per cent from the corresponding period last year as sales volumes rose amid pressured prices on the back of not-so-strong demand.

According to Bloomberg estimates, the Mumbai-based producer's bottomline was expected to be at Rs 1,486 crore, while net sales were seen at Rs 21,508 crore in the final quarter of the fiscal.

"With an improvement in international demand and pricing of during the quarter, the company shifted its focus to international markets in order to liquidate the accumulated stocks which were built at the end of the third quarter. As a result, exports during the quarter increased sharply and accounted for 22 per cent of total sales," Steel management informed at the earnings conference held here today.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 16.1 per cent to Rs 4,440 crore year-on-year basis and margin contracted to 19.8 per cent, against 25.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

A sharp increase in expenses has led to the significant drop in margins. Total expenses of the company grew by 13 per cent in the March quarter from the same period last year as high power and fuel costs, along with change in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade, which rose to Rs 1,694 crore in the quarter gone by from Rs 58 crore, ate into the margins.

Meanwhile, the company is implementing a cumulative spend of Rs 48,715 crore over FY18-FY21 and over next two years it aims to spend Rs 34,300 crore with some spillover to FY22. These projects are planned to be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals. The balance has already been spent in the last two years.

Meanwhile, the company board today passed resolution for raising long term resources of up to Rs 14,000 crore.

As far as the company's debt position in concerned, Steel's consolidated net debt as on March 31, 2019 stood at Rs 45,969 crore as against Rs 38,000 crore in the last fiscal. Going ahead, the company has given a crude steel production guidance of 16.95 million tonnes for FY20, up 1.5 per cent from last year and guidance of 16 million tonnes saleable steel again up 1.5 per cent from the previous year.