JSW Steel's net profit soars over 1,700% to Rs 4,198 crore in March quarter

JSW Steel reported over 1,700 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,198 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY21). It was Rs 231 crore in the corresponding quarter of the pervious year (Q4FY20).
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 26,934 crore for the quarter under review, an increase of over 50 per cent from Rs 17,887 crore in the same period last year.
The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share of Re. 1 each for the year ended 31 March 2021.
JSW Steel's scrip was marginally up (0.37 per cent) in afternoon trade at Rs 697.10 on NSE.
