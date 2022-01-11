Singapore Airlines aims to raise $500-$750 mn in US bonds deal: Report

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank announces will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds
Singapore Airlines not to accept bookings for VTL flights till Jan 20
Bank of India to raise up to Rs 1,800 cr in capital via tier-II bonds
SBI Card to raise Rs 2,000 cr by issuing bonds on private placement basis
Home First Finance Co India plans to raise up to Rs 99 cr via bonds
-
Singapore Airlines is aiming to raise $500 million to $750 million in a U.S. dollar bond deal, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.
Singapore Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The airline has mandated banks to work on the transaction and will start briefings with investors about the deal on Tuesday, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.
Citigroup Inc and DBS are leading the transaction, with BNP Paribas and Standard Chartered as book runners, the term sheet showed.
The deal is classified as Reg S, which means the bonds can only be purchased by investors outside of the United States.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU