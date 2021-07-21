Jubilant Foodworks posts Rs 63 cr PAT in Q1 after Rs 72 cr loss a year ago

-
Quick service restaurants major Jubilant Foodworks reported Rs 62.3 crore net profit for the April-June quarter. The firm had posted Rs 72.6 crore net loss in the corresponding quarter last year.
The operator of the country’s largest restaurants chain under the Dominos brand, Jubilant’s operating revenue grew 131 per cent to Rs 879 crore from Rs 380 crore in June 2020 quarter.
However, in April-June its business activities remained lower on a quarter-on-quarter basis. While, its operating revenue dipped 16 per cent from Rs 1,025 crore in March quarter, profit after tax plunged 40 per cent from Rs 104.3 crore. Its net profit margin fell to 7.1 per cent from 10.2 per cent in March.
According to the company management, last quarter “was one of the most challenging quarters due to the sudden onslaught of the second wave of the pandemic.”
Unlike last year, though, this time Jubilant didn’t shut any outlets. In April-June, 2020, it had closed nine outlets of Dominos and Dunkin Donuts and had added 24 Dominos outlets. In the last quarter, it launched 20 outlets under Dominos, six under new brands like Hong’s Kitchen & Ekdum and three under Dunkin.
