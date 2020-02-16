Kajaria Tiles' ad campaign breaks conventions, stands out amid clutter

Which is your favourite campaign and why? Advertising keeps evolving with time and there have been many campaigns which were good, perhaps my favourite at a given time before fading away. I would rather look at a campaign done in recent times and that would be by Kajaria Tiles — Desh ki Mitti se bani tile se desh ko banate hain.

The reason for choosing this is as my favourite campaign is that it has changed the rules of the game, moved away from category codes, broke convention and stood out in the clutter. For decades, tile advertising involved showing nice homes, shiny floors ...