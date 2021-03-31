Kalpataru Power Transmission bags fresh orders worth Rs 625 crore

-
ALSO READ
Kalpataru Power Transmission secures new orders worth Rs 900 crore
Adani Transmission wins Rs 1,300-crore power transmission project in MP
Kalpataru Power drops plan for new Mumbai office, cites 'investor feedback'
Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 1,554 cr
Kalpataru Power dips 15% in 2 days after capex plan for office construction
-
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 625 crore in domestic and overseas markets.
The company said it has won orders in power transmission and railways business.
In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission said it has secured new orders/notification of award of about Rs 625 crore.
The company said it has won orders from Africa in the power transmission business and an order for railway electrification in India.
KPTL's international subsidiary has also secured new power transmission projects in Europe.
KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said: "The new orders in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business provide us with a strategic entry in a new country in the African market, demonstrating sheer focus on strengthening our presence in key markets".
Mohnot said the company's order wins for 2020-21 has reached around Rs 8,500 crore at standalone level and has exceeded Rs 16,000 crore at consolidated level.
Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission were trading 1.44 per cent higher at Rs 382.90 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU