Kalpataru Power Transmission bags Rs 1,397-cr new orders in India, abroad

-
ALSO READ
Kalpataru Power Transmission, its arms bag orders worth Rs 2,290 crore
Kalpataru Power rallies 9% on board nod for Rs 99-crore fund raise via NCDs
Fitch Ratingsaffirms 'BBB-' rating to GAIL India, outlook stable
Kalpataru Power bags Rs 1,345 cr orders for pipeline, metro electrification
LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms
-
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Thursday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,397 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment.
The orders have been secured in India and overseas markets in the T&D business, KPTL said in a statement.
"KPTL and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,397 crores," it said.
Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL, said these orders in addition to the orders declared earlier during the year have significantly enhanced the company's T&D order book and provide visibility for future growth.
"With these new orders, our YTD (year to date) FY23 order intake has reached Rs 15,784 crores at a consolidated level," he added.
KPTL is one of the largest engineering procurement and construction (EPC) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 18:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU