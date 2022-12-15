iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite helped rescue 2 people in car crash

-
The Emergency SOS via satellite and the Crash Detection feature of the iPhone 14 has helped rescue two people in a serious car crash in the US.
According to MacRumors, the incident occurred on the Angeles Forest Highway in the US state of California's Angeles National Forest, with a vehicle careening over the side of a mountain and falling approximately 300 feet into a remote canyon.
An aCEiPhone 14aCE in the car detected the crash and sent the information to rescuers using Emergency SOS via Satellite as there was no cellular signal.
The victims sent an Emergency SOS text message to one of Apple's relay centres, and a relay centre employee then contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for assistance, according to the report.
The Montrose Search and Rescue Team, based in the US, located the two people involved in the crash and lifted them out with a helicopter.
They were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor to moderate injuries, the report added.
Recently, the Crash Detection feature notified a man about his wife's nearby car accident, prompting him to rush to the scene and provide aid before paramedics arrived.
Moreover, the Emergency SOS via satellite saved a US man's life after he became stranded in a rural area.
Currently, the Emergency SOS via Satellite is available in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.
--IANS
shs/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 17:43 IST
