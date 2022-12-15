Logistics services platform Delhivery now live on government's ONDC

services provider on Thursday said its network is now live on the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

After successfully integrating with sellers, the company said it is ready to begin inter-city express parcel movement through ONDC.

With this move, the sellers can leverage Delhivery's extensive network of more than 18,000 pin codes in the country.

"ONDC is a game-changer, and we applaud the government's vision to create an inclusive platform that levels the playing field for small entrepreneurs from any part of the country to engage with customers present in the remotest corners of India," said Kapil Bharati, Chief Technology Officer, .

provides a full suite of services such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.

According to the company, it has fulfilled over 1.7 billion shipments since inception and works with over 28,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other brands.

"Small businesses will now get a fillip to serve consumers across India via Delhivery's extensive pan-India network," said Anil Agrawal, Additional Secretary (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO, ONDC added that they aim to empower small businesses and rural entrepreneurs by giving them access to customers across the country.

"Delhivery, one of India's largest backed by cutting-edge technology, data, and infrastructural capabilities, will enable us to build a more inclusive e-commerce community," said Koshy.

ONDC, a Ministry of Commerce initiative, will enable sellers to tap this massive market by offering an equitable and secure platform that integrates multiple sellers, buyers and logistics players.

