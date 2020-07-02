Kalyan Jewellers appoints Sanjay Raghuraman as CEO, names new directors

Warburg Pincus-backed on Thursday appointed Sanjay Raghuraman as its first Chief Executive Officer. Raghuraman also holds the position of Chief Operating Officer of the jewellery chain.

The company appointed Salil Nair as Non-Executive Director and Anil Nair was named as Independent Director.

The company already has 4 independent directors with banking and financial sector expertise. With these two new appointments, the board will include both retail and marketing know-how.

T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “with an aim to continue expanding the company’s footprint to cater to newer audiences, we are confident that our enhanced team will take us to newer horizons and achieve bigger milestones, leveraging growth opportunities despite the challenges in the new Covid-19 era.”

The announcements come at a time when the retail sector is seeing constant fluctuations due to the impact of the pandemic globally. With these new appointments at the helm, the company aims to strengthen its growth strategy and drive creative and sustainable solutions during these challenging times, said the company.