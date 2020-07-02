Kalyan Jewellers appoints Sanjay Raghuraman as CEO, names new directors

-
ALSO READ
Jewellers start opening stores, sales down 25% amid Covid-19 crisis
Jewellers opening stores, see demand revival as deferred weddings take off
PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana to be continue till November end: Key points
PM Modi extends PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana till end of November
I-T recovery orders could lead to bankruptcies, frauds: Jewellers' body
-
Warburg Pincus-backed Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday appointed Sanjay Raghuraman as its first Chief Executive Officer. Raghuraman also holds the position of Chief Operating Officer of the jewellery chain.
The company appointed Salil Nair as Non-Executive Director and Anil Nair was named as Independent Director.
The company already has 4 independent directors with banking and financial sector expertise. With these two new appointments, the Kalyan Jewellers board will include both retail and marketing know-how.
T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “with an aim to continue expanding the company’s footprint to cater to newer audiences, we are confident that our enhanced team will take us to newer horizons and achieve bigger milestones, leveraging growth opportunities despite the challenges in the new Covid-19 era.”
The announcements come at a time when the retail sector is seeing constant fluctuations due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic globally. With these new appointments at the helm, the company aims to strengthen its growth strategy and drive creative and sustainable solutions during these challenging times, said the company.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU