Karvy Broking's possible default gives investors, bankers the jitters

The reports of Karvy Broking's possible default has sent jitters across the investor and banking community, following the market regulator barring it from taking on new clients over alleged misuse of clients' securities.

This comes after defaults of several brokerage firms like Fairwealth, BRH Wealth Kreators, Guiness, Kassa Finvest, and Ficus Securities, which had cost the customers dearly.

Experts point out that one of the chief causes of these default is that the regulators, clients, customers and have no access to actual related party and counterparty transactions carried out by the brokers.

"Currently, brokers are required to disclose their proprietary trading status to the exchanges and However, transactions with related parties are nowhere captured in the scheme of things, except at the MCA. In any case, regulators, clients, customers and have no access to actual related party and counterparty transactions carried out by the broker," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, Samco Securities.

He added that there is no framework for approval or processing of related party transactions like that is required in the Act, 2013. Had these brokers disclosed that they had dealings with related parties, exchanges and auditors would have taken note of such dealings to investigate further and could have identified defaults much earlier.

However, Karvy Stock Broking has clarified that the order in no way prevents it from continuing to transact business on behalf of existing clients as per their instructions and in furtherance of the investors' best interests.

The company has also clarified that the restriction on new clients is only for a 21-day period, "subject to us submitting the clarifications and stating our position".