KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,157 cr across various businesses

-
ALSO READ
KEC International zooms 5% on winning orders worth Rs 1,429 crore
L&T Construction bags 'significant' orders for various businesses
KEC International unperturbed even as second Covid wave postpones tenders
KEC International to double civil business revenue to Rs 2,000 cr in FY22
KEC International acquires oil gas firm Spur Infra for Rs 62 cr
-
Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,157 crore across its various businesses.
In the transmission and distribution segment, the RPG Group company bagged orders worth Rs 663 crore for projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, KEC International said in a filing to the BSE.
In the railways segment, it has orders of Rs 220 crore for 2 x 25 kilovolts (kV) overhead electrification and associated works for speed up-gradation in India.
In the civil segment, "the business has secured an order of Rs 173 crore for construction of a new airport terminal building and associated works in southern India."
In the cables business, it has secured orders of Rs 101 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.
"We are pleased with the new orders secured across our business verticals. The orders in T&D (transmission and distribution), especially in the Middle East region will enable us to further strengthen our presence in the international markets.
"Our Railway order book continues to grow in emerging/new areas with orders in the Semi High-Speed Rail under mission 'Raftaar'," KEC International Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.
The company is particularly enthused with its first order in the airports vertical which marks its entry in the growing public spaces segment, Kejriwal added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU