Top headlines: Adani to invest $20 bn in RE; Modi to visit US Sept 22-26

takes on Mukesh Ambani, to invest $20 bn in renewable energy

Unveiling his infrastructure conglomerate's green vision, billionaire Gautam on Tuesday said his group will invest $20 billion over the next 10 years in generation and component manufacturing and will produce the world's cheapest green electron.

The port-to-energy conglomerate plans to triple its renewable power generation capacity over the next four years, foray into green hydrogen production, power all data centres with renewable energy, turn its ports into net carbon zero by 2025, and plans to spend over 75 per cent of capital expenditure until 2025 in green technologies, he said.

PM Modi to visit US from Sept 22-26; Quad, UNGA, talks with Biden on agenda

Prime Minister and US President Joe Biden are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security in their in-person talks in Washington on September 24, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

He said Modi will leave for the US on Wednesday and will return on Sunday.

to hike commercial vehicle prices by around 2% from Oct 1

on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicle range by around 2 per cent with effect from October 1, in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The effective price hike, in the range of 2 per cent, will be implemented based on the model and the variant of the vehicle, the auto major said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson says its Covid booster shot prevents severe infection

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine provided 100% protection against severe disease when given two months after the first inoculation, according to widely anticipated data that suggests it increases the potency of the one-time shot.

The booster was 94% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid infections in the U.S. portion of the Phase III trial, and 75% effective overall when it was given 56 days after the initial dose, the company said in a statement.