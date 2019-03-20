Key deals last week: Morgan Stanley Real Estate, Kumar Vembu, and more

JUST IN
chart
chart

There were 9 PE deals worth $148.95 million with 2 private equity exits in the last seven days ended February 20, 2019.

1 Includes Aspada Fund I, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation
2 Includes Mathrubootham Rathnagirish, Rajagopal Subramanian, Shyam Sekhar
3 Includes Sequoia Capital India Advisors, SeaX Ventures
.

Source: NewsCorp VCCEdge
First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 22:30 IST

