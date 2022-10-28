JUST IN
Business Standard

Kinara Capital closes Rs 200 crore in fresh equity round, led by BII

Kinara Capital, a fintech company serving small business entrepreneurs, on Friday announced closing a fresh equity round of approximately Rs 200 crore led by British International Investment

Topics
kinara capital | Investment

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

Kinara Capital, a fintech company serving small business entrepreneurs, on Friday announced closing a fresh equity round of approximately Rs 200 crore led by British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution.

"Existing equity investors Nuveen and the ASN Microkredietfonds advised by Triple Jump also participated in this round," it said in a statement.

"This equity investment will aim to propel Kinara Capital to grow 5x by 2025 and reach an AUM (assets under management) of Rs 6,000 crore by democratising access to formal financial inclusion with its myKinara App," the statement said.

Bengaluru-headquartered Kinara Capital said it plans to reach over two lakh MSMEs across 100-plus cities in India in the next three years.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, was quoted as saying: "Women-led Fintech Company Kinara champions female empowerment and provides easier access to capital for small entrepreneurs across India. The British Government is proud to support the company through BII's investment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 14:59 IST

