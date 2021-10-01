Kinetic Green plans Rs 1,750 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh

Pune-based Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday and discussed her company's plans to invest Rs 1,750 crore for setting up new facilities in the state.

Motwani and Kinetic co-founder Ritesh Mantri discussed their plans with the Chief Minister, a CMO release said.

The release said Kinetic came forward to setup electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, advanced technology battery manufacturing and battery swapping stations in AP at an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore.

It has expressed interest to set up branded premium manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam. The company would also setup a skill development and research centre, the release added.

