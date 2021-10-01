Birla Corp shareholders approve management supported resolution at AGM

-
ALSO READ
In legal fight with Lodha family, MP Birla firms set for showdown at AGMs
ReNew Power SPAC: RMG Acquisition Corp shareholders' vote in August
Tata-Mistry case: SC verdict puts spotlight on duties of nominee directors
Don't delay choosing nominee for life insurance policy, say analysts
This obscure Taiwanese firm's 1,219% rise shows profit, pain of chip crisis
-
Kolkata-based M P Birla Group on Friday said shareholders of its flagship firm Birla Corporation Ltd have approved resolutions supported by the management with overwhelming majority at its annual general meeting (AGM).
At the same time, the shareholders also rejected a proposal by investment firm Punjab Produce and Trading Co Ltd (PPTCL) to appoint Rameshwar Singh Thakur as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company at the AGM held on Wednesday.
Among the resolutions approved by the shareholders include, re-appointment of Dilip Ganesh Karnik as director; appointment of Arvind Pathak as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for a period of 3 years with effect from March 31, 2021.
Karnik's appointment was approved with 68.07 per cent votes in favour and 31.93 per cent against, while Pathak's appointment received 99.99 per cent votes in favour and 0.006 per cent against, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
On the other hand, the proposal to appoint Rameshwar Singh Thakur as director was rejected with 70.34 per cent votes against and 29.66 per cent in favour, the filing added.
The resolutions supported by the management have all been carried by overwhelming majority, the group said in a statement.
"A vast majority of shareholders from among financial institutions and retail investors voted overwhelmingly in support of Birla Corporation Ltd's management and helped defeat attempts to disrupt the company's operations. Investors have clearly demonstrated their faith in the leadership of chairman Harsh Vardhan Lodha," Fox & Mandal Partner Debanjan Mandal said on behalf of the group.
The development comes in the midst of the battle between the Birlas and the Lodhas, which has been ongoing for the last 17 years over the control of the Rs 5,000 crore Birla Estate, ever since the death of Priyamvada Devi Birla, wife of M P Birla.
The bone of contention is the "purported will" of late Priyamvada Devi Birla executed in July 1982, which is alleged to have transferred the shares of the M P Birla group, collectively called as the Birla Estate, in favour of late Rajendra Singh Lodha, the father of Harsh Vardhan.
Last week, shareholders of the group's three listed cable companies -- Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, Universal Cables Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd -- had voted against appointments of directors proposed by the investment firm PPTCL.
PPTCL had filed nominations seeking appointments of two directors on the boards of all the three cable companies. In case of Vindhya Telelinks and Universal Cables, PPTCL had proposed appointments of DR Agarwal and SK Chakrabarti as directors, with the latter's nomination being proposed to replace Karnik as director.
As far as Birla Cable was concerned, PPTCL had proposed appointments of DR Agarwal and Satish Pradhan as directors with the latter being proposed to replace HV Lodha, who is the chairman of the group.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU