JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HDFC Bank: Growing dependence on corporate loans isn't a long-term positive
Business Standard

Kitchen appliances firm Stove Kraft's IPO subscribed 3x, closes tomorrow

The company is looking to raise Rs 95 crore through the IPO. The issue also comprises of secondary share sale worth Rs 318 crore

Topics
IPOs | kitchen | Home appliances

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IPO, shares, company, firms, market
Stove Kraft has already allotted shares worth Rs 185 crore to anchor investors.

The IPO of Stove Kraft was subscribed three times on Wednesday. The kitchen appliances company is looking to raise Rs 95 crore through the IPO. The issue also comprises of secondary share sale worth Rs 318 crore.

Stove Kraft has already allotted shares worth Rs 185 crore to anchor investors.

The price band for Stove Kraft’s IPO is set at Rs 384-385 per share. At the IPO price, Stove Kraft will have market cap of Rs 1,255 crore. The IPO closes on Thursday.

.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 27 2021. 18:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.