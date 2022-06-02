Knowledge Marine bags Rs 70-cr order from Dredging Corporation

-
ALSO READ
ED files charge sheet in money laundering case over valuation of coal price
Pak: Punjab bans commercial fishing for 10 yrs after river fish stocks fall
UP polls 2022 phase 2 LIVE: Early Holi on March 10 with BJP win, says Modi
Dredging Corporation signs major ship building pact with Cochin Shipyard
Dredging Corp signs major ship building pact with Cochin Shipyard
-
Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works Limited (KMEW) has bagged a Rs 70 crore order from state-owned Dredging Corporation of India for capital dredging at Mangrol Fishing Harbours Phase III in Gujarat.
"KMEW has been awarded a contract worth Rs 68 crore exclusive of taxes. This is the first ever rock dredging contract. At the beginning of FY23 KMEW had an order book of Rs 182 crore. With the latest win, it has zoomed to Rs 250 crore," the Mumbai-based company said on Thursday.
The project, whose timeline ends on June 15, 2023 will be completed in two phases, KMEW said, adding that the contract can be extended if the quantity of work increases more than 20 per cent.
As part of contract, KMEW will be involved in excavating and removing the rocks and sediments from the seabed to increase the depth of the navigation channels, berthing areas to ensure safe passage for the fishing boats.
Through the contract, the focus is to develop a fishing harbour at the Gujarat-based Mangrol Port, which will uplift the coastal and marine infrastructure of the region.
"It is a significant contract and is anticipated to provide KMEW with numerous opportunities in the years ahead. This is also important as the contract provides an opportunity for us to establish ourselves in relatively newer areas like rock dredging, and fishing harbour development," company's CEO Sujay Kewalramani said.
The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been implementing government's flagship scheme namely Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with an investment of Rs 20,050 crore in all states and union territories (UTs) for development of fisheries with effect from financial year 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU