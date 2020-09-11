Kochi firm gets nod to test India's first novel molecule for Covid-19

If things go right, a new drug (called a novel chemical entity, or NCE) developed by a Kochi-based firm can hit the market in six months. PNB Vesper, a research organisation, has got the nod from the country's drug regulator to conduct phase-2b trials of its candidate codenamed PNB-001 for Covid-19.

This would be India's first NCE to treat Covid-19 if it gets marketing approval. Globally, drug majors such as Merck are developing drugs for the Sars-CoV-2 virus and some of these global candidates have already shown promise. PNB Vesper's drug developed from 12 years of ...