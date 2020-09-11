JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

With Happiest Minds, 77-year-old Ashok Soota hits IPO jackpot a second time
Business Standard

Kochi firm gets nod to test India's first novel molecule for Covid-19

PNB Vesper's drug developed from 12 years of research for small-cell lung cancer (for which it is under trial) has shown positive response in Covid-19, the firm claims

Topics
Coronavirus | Pharma | Community Transmission

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

If things go right, a new drug (called a novel chemical entity, or NCE) developed by a Kochi-based firm can hit the market in six months. PNB Vesper, a research organisation, has got the nod from the country's drug regulator to conduct phase-2b trials of its candidate codenamed PNB-001 for Covid-19.

This would be India's first NCE to treat Covid-19 if it gets marketing approval. Globally, drug majors such as Merck are developing drugs for the Sars-CoV-2 virus and some of these global candidates have already shown promise. PNB Vesper's drug developed from 12 years of ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 16:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU