IndiGo grounds five A320 neo planes in Delhi over engine issues: Sources

on Wednesday grounded five neo due to issues with engines, according to sources.

Without specifying the number of planes, an confirmed that "a few neos have been taken out of service pro-actively and await spare engines from Pratt & Whitney".

Since the induction of neo planes powered by P&W engines in March 2016, has intermittently been facing engine issues and has grounded some of these on earlier occasions also. The problems varied from mid-air engine shut downs to

"IndiGo has grounded five of its due to P&W issues. These aircraft are currently grounded at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport," a source said.



Another source said the five aircraft were grounded on Wednesday.

"The release of additional spare engines has been initiated by P&W so that all aircraft are expected to be back in service in the second half of August," the said in a statement.

However, the did not mention whether have been disrupted due to the grounding of five planes.

