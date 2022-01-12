L&T's arm dispatches mega tubular reactors to overseas plants

-
ALSO READ
Subsidiaries drive L&T's market capitalisation; stock gains 2.8%
Larsen & Toubro Tech Services Q2 net profit up 39.1% to Rs 230 cr
Larsen & Toubro second quarter profit declines 67% to Rs 1,819 crore
India probes L&T's employee welfare arm for alleged fraud
Larsen & Toubro up for third straight day; stock nears record high
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that its heavy engineering arm has dispatched two large ethylene oxide reactors, weighing 1,200 tonnes each, from Hazira, Gujarat to a large petrochemical complex overseas.
This was a repeat order after four identical reactors were supplied by L&T to the same client in 2020, during the first wave, the company said in a press release.
"Such a repeat order is testimony of our unique ability to handle these large & complex equipment and customer's confidence in our reliable delivery performance even during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic," Anil V Parab, member L&T Executive Committee, Senior VP & Head Heavy Engineering said.
The reactors were manufactured at L&T's heavy engineering complex located at Hazira near Surat.
These highly complex reactors are crucial equipment for production of mono ethylene glycol in the petrochemical complex.
"Our focus on high-end products, in-house development of distinctive manufacturing technologies and various digitalisation initiatives have helped us to become a reliable partner to our clientele. Delivering such key equipment to our client, meeting all the requisite international quality and safety standards, is a matter of great pride for us," Parab said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU