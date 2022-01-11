NCLAT disposes of DoT petition against Videocon resolution plan

-
ALSO READ
NCLAT asks NCLT to give hearing opportunity to two Videocon execs
DoT moves NCLAT against resolution of Videocon; claims Rs 882-cr dues
NCLAT stays NCLT's nod to Twinstar's resolution plan for Videocon Group
NCLT Mumbai orders freeze of Videocon group promoters' assets
Videocon Industries case: NCLAT adjourns hearing till September 20
-
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by the Department of Telecommunications challenging the Rs 2,962-crore takeover bid by Anil Agarwal's Twin Star Technologies for Videocon Industries.
A two-member bench observed that the appellate tribunal earlier this month had already set aside the June 8 order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving Twin Star's bid and remanded the matter back to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Videocon.
"Counsel for the parties agreed that this Appeal be also disposed off in terms of the judgment dated 05.01.2022. The Appeal is allowed in terms of the judgment dated 05.01.2022 ," the NCLAT said.
Earlier on January 5, the NCLAT set aside the NCLT order after observing that the approval to the takeover plan was "not in accordance with" Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and quashed "the approval of Resolution Plan by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) as well as Adjudicating Authority (NCLT)".
NCLAT had asked the creditors to initiate fresh sale of Videocon, a consumer durables company manufacturing products ranging from air-conditioners to washing machines, for recovery of their unpaid dues of Rs 64,637.6 crore.
The appellate tribunal's order had come over petitions filed by dissenting creditors Bank of Maharashtra, SIDBI and IFCI Ltd.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had also challenged the NCLT order before the appellate tribunal and submitted that defaulting telecom firms cannot be permitted to wriggle out of their liability by the triggering of the corporate insolvency resolution process.
One of the group firms, Videocon Telecommunications, in order to carry on business as per the licence agreement for Unified Licence (Access Services) had secured dues with as many as 131 bank guarantees from SBI in favour of DoT to the tune of Rs 881.92 crore.
The state-owned lender's guarantees, however, have "illegally" not been allowed to be invoked due to pending proceedings before the NCLT, the DoT had submitted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU