L&T Technology Services wins $45 million EV Deal from US Auto Tier 1

-
ALSO READ
Motorola Edge S Pro launch on Thursday: Check specifications and features
MG Motor ties up with Jio for connected features in its upcoming SUV
What is Internet of Things (IoT) and how does it build connected ecosystem?
Consumer durables industry: Double digit growth hopes brighten 2022 horizon
Motorola expects India business to grow at least in triple digits
-
L & T Technology Services Limited (BSE
Under the terms of the 5-year agreement, LTTS will work with the customer to deliver solutions leveraging its e-mobility technology competence. Notably, this will be delivered from LTTS' ER & D center in Krakow, Poland.
LTTS plans to have over 300 engineers working from its Krakow, Poland center in the next 3 years, marking its expansion into Eastern Europe.
Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L & T Technology Services said, "We have been investing in Electric, Autonomous and Connected Vehicle (EACV) as part of our 6 big bets and our engineers have developed several new scalable e-mobility solutions that can accelerate global automotive players' EV development journey.
This landmark deal reinforces that our strategic investment is paying off and establishes LTTS' dominant position in the EACV landscape. The Krakow R & D center will serve as a nearshore center to Western European and North American clientele across verticals."
Over the past year, LTTS has been recognized for its proficiency in the EACV space by global analysts. LTTS has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Autonomous, Connected, Electric & Shared Mobility Automotive Engineering study. Zinnov Zones ER & D Services Report rated LTTS as a Leader in Telematics and ADAS as well as an overall Leader in the Automotive vertical. ISG Group also rated LTTS as a Leader in Smart Manufacturing Services for Automotive domain.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU