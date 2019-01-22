Laid path to make Ashok Leyland great company from average: Ex-MD Dasari

On the ninth floor of Ashok Leyland’s headquarters in Chennai, the conference room has a picture with a six-year-old goal encapsulated in these words: “Our vision to be in the Global Top 10 in M&HCV Trucks (>7.5 T GVW) and Global Top 5 in M&HCV Buses (8m and above) in volume terms”.

At the bottom, there is a handwritten addition: “Mission Accomplished,” signed by Vinod K Dasari on January 10, 2019. This could be the best parting note the CV man of the South can leave behind when he steps down as managing director of the company on March 31, 2019 after a ...