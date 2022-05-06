Lakshmi Venu takes over as MD of auto parts maker Sundaram-Clayton

Lakshmi Venu, daughter of industry veteran Venu Srinivasan, has taken over as the managing director of Sundaram-Clayton (SCL), one of India’s leading manufacturers.

She was the Joint Managing Director of Sundaram Clayton. She is considered as the lead architect of Sundaram Clayton’s global footprint. Her decision to set up a foundry in the US three years ago in 2019 in Dorchester, South Carolina was almost prescient, as most US-based customers were looking for on-shore foundry units to reduce supply chain risks and curtail carbon footprint.

“She has successfully chartered a strategy to have a global footprint to build competitive advantage. I am confident that she will continue to transform Sundaram-Clayton into a world class auto component manufacturer,” said R Gopalan, Chairman, Sundaram-Clayton.

“Lakshmi’s focus and dedicated efforts over the last ten years have seen the Company do a turnaround in quality, profitability, and building relationships with OEMs. She has spearheaded the establishment of our US operations which has commenced activities recently. We are confident that under her leadership, Sundaram-Clayton will see its rise globally,” said Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus, Sundaram-Clayton.