Larsen & Toubro hires more than 3,000 engineering trainees in FY23

-
ALSO READ
L&T beats estimates as Q1 net profit surges 45% YoY to Rs 1,702 crore
India Inc hiring intent up 7% in September quarter: TeamLease report
Only 99 aspirants of 55,000 get selected as mgmt and design trainees in HAL
Identifying works and funding key to national urban job scheme
L&T Q1FY23 results: How the company performed in the last four quarters
-
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has hired more than 3,000 fresh engineering trainees in the current financial year.
The onboarding of over 3,000 graduate and postgraduate engineering trainees in the ongoing fiscal marks a more than three-fold rise as against 1,067 trainees last fiscal.
The number of female engineers hired has more than quadrupled to 1,009 trainees in FY23 from 248 trainees in FY22, L&T said in a statement.
"It is worth noting that 30 per cent of current batch of fresh engineers are women which is commendable given the fact that 75 per cent of the fresh engineers are hired from mechanical, civil and electrical streams where women candidates are less.
"Currently, women employees comprise 7.6 per cent of the total workforce at L&T, and they have already successfully forayed into fields long considered to be male bastions," company's Executive Vice President & Head, Corporate Human Resource C Jayakumar said.
The company is expanding rapidly and is currently sitting on a record order book, he said, adding, this requires keeping a steady talent pipeline of trained technical professionals for meeting effectively the current and future business requirements.
"This was central to the management's decision to more than double the hiring of fresh engineers compared to last fiscal year. We went to market to address our additional business requirement and got an overwhelming response from fresh engineers," he added.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 15:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU