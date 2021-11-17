Latest price hike surprising, but may not dent Asian Paints market share

In a weak market, the stock of the country’s largest paint maker gained 2.4 per cent in trade on Wednesday. The gains were driven by reports that the market leader will take yet another hike ranging from 4-6 per cent from December 5 to offset the sharp rise in input costs.

After raising prices by over 7 per cent in the first half of the financial year (FY22) and 9 per cent effective November 12, the latest round of hikes planned next month would take the cumulative hikes this year to over 20 per cent. Analysts led by Abneesh Roy of Edelweiss Research say that the latest round ...