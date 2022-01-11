LazyPay joins the cards bandwagon, looks to onboard 1 mn customers this yr

Pay later platform LazyPay, an arm of Prosus-backed fintech major PayU, on Monday launched a buy now pay later (BNPL) card that can be used at offline stores. The company, which currently has 3.5 million active users on its platform, said that it is looking to have 1 million consumers for its card product in the next one year.

“Nearly 60-65 per cent of our BNPL customers do not have access to credit cards because of different reasons like low penetration of banks and insufficient credit bureau scores. This is not the only important target audience for the product. We also have a database of 62 million pre-approved user base who can avail a credit line of up to Rs 5 lakh through the product,” said Prashanth Ranganathan, CEO, Finance.

Ranghanathan said that the BNPL business is on track to break even in the next few months, given its low NPAs. “We have two revenue lines – the merchant discount rate and the late fine which we do not really look at as revenue as it is a way to prompt customers to pay on time. It has been a tough balancing act to reach this point,” he explained.

The BNPL platform said it is on track to grow three-fold in monthly disbursals to Rs 300 crore in January on a year on year basis. The aim for this year is to clock an average of Rs 450 crore of monthly disbursals.

“Given that the revenue stream is not very big, our aim is to offer products like insurance and wealth management to our customers over the next few quarters. While most fintech come to credit via payments or neobank products, we started our journey from credit and that is what gives us an edge,” said Ranganathan.

He said that there won’t be much of a differentiation between fintech like Slice, Uni, Jupiter and others coming up with BNPL cards. “What sets us apart is that we have developed a tried and tested model of offering a credit line to Tier 2 and beyond customers – whereas our peers are mainly catering to Tier 1 customers who already have a credit card,” he added.