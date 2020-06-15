Lenders to seek bids for troubled Asian Colour Coated Ispat again

Indian lenders are set to call bids for Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd (ACCIL) for the second time as JSW Coated, a Sajjan Jindal group firm, which was the highest bidder in the first round, faced competition from a new US-based bidder that seeks to give a better offer than JSW, say lenders.

In a communication early this month, the US-based fund, Interups Inc has offered to make a better value proposition to lenders than JSW, said a source close to the development.

Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd was sent to the National Company Law Tribunal for debt resolution in 2018 after the company failed to repay its debt worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Bankers said that as the Indian economy is expected to decline sharply in the coming months due to the Corona pandemic, JSW Coated, a JSW Steel firm, has not made any payment till date for the acquisition.

“We have received another offer which has agreed to give us a better offer than JSW Steel, hence we have to call for EoIs again,” said a source close to the development.

A JSW Steel official said the company is still in the race and is awaiting hearing scheduled for next month.





JSW Steel had emerged as the highest bidder for the company in June last year with an offer of Rs 1,550 crore for the company. In March, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal had excluded the lockdown period for counting for ‘resolution process’ under Section 12 of the IBC, and the debt resolution automatically stands extended for the lockdown. The ACCIL debt resolution is still pending in the and is expected to come up hearing in July.

The company has plants in Maharashtra and Haryana with an annual capacity of 1 million tonnes. According to lenders, they have already received feelers from potential bidders to acquire the company and fresh bids will be called in.

Asian Coated is not the only company where the bidders are backing out. Bankers said after Corona pandemic has hit the expansion plans of several as sales for one entire quarter collapsed. “There are no takers for good and the valuation offered is too less,” said a lender. Besides, many companies, which were announced as winners now don’t want to acquire and want to re-negotiate,” said he.

JSW Steel has also won the race for Bhushan Power and Steel by offering a Rs 19,700 crore to Indian lenders and was in negotiations with lenders to close the transaction when the Corona pandemic hit the country and a nationwide lockdown was announced. JSW is also awaiting the results of the litigation initiated against the acquisition by former Bhushan Power promoters.

JSW has already acquired Monnet Ispat for Rs 2,875 crore in 2018 under the insolvency and bankruptcy process.