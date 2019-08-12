Liquidity crunch is taking toll on steel sector: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao

The demand for steel is on a declining trend as user industries are slowing down. JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and Group Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the market is sluggish but the second half will look better. Edited excerpts: 1.

Big steel companies slipped on performance last quarter, how is the market? The big Indian firms that announced their results, both user and steel industries, have shown a declining trend. So, demand is definitely slowing down. 2. How is the current quarter looking like? The same trend is continuing. The ...