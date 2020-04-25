Lockdown 2.0: India Inc lends help to dealers amid coronavirus crisis

A cross-spectrum of companies in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automotive and durables sectors are helping dealers and distributors tide over the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. As the movement of people and goods remains limited, most in distribution trade in these sectors have been saddled with inventories at their warehouses and retail points.

While sales in the food and hygiene categories are on, auto and durables sales have come to a grinding halt. Estimates are that auto dealers have inventory worth Rs 6,000-7,000 crore ...