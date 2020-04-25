JUST IN
From Tata Power to TVS, over 320 firms queue up for moratorium breather
Business Standard

Lockdown 2.0: India Inc lends help to dealers amid coronavirus crisis

Incentive hikes, credit period extension among steps taken to support them during corona crisis

Viveat Susan Pinto Shally Seth Mohile Arnab Dutta & Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Mumbai/New Delhi/Kolkata 

A cross-spectrum of companies in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automotive and durables sectors are helping dealers and distributors tide over the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. As the movement of people and goods remains limited, most in distribution trade in these sectors have been saddled with inventories at their warehouses and retail points.

While sales in the food and hygiene categories are on, auto and durables sales have come to a grinding halt. Estimates are that auto dealers have inventory worth Rs 6,000-7,000 crore ...

First Published: Sat, April 25 2020. 01:39 IST

