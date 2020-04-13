Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for its manufacturing plant in Nagpur

Pharma major has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing plant in Nagpur on Monday. The US health regulator issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed. The health regulator had inspected the company's Nagpur manufacturing facility between January 6 and January 10, 2020, Ltd said in a statement. ALSO READ: Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Florida-based inhalation research centre "We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Nagpur facility, our largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility.

We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites," Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

The company's shares surged 4.14% to Rs 820.40 after they received the inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator.

On a consolidated basis, Lupin reported a net loss of Rs 835 crore in Q3 December 2019 as against a net loss of Rs 151.75 crore in Q3 December 2018. Net sales declined 2.75% to Rs 3,716.09 crore in Q3 December 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

Lupin develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.