Lupin launches generic Duexis tablets in US to treat rheumatoid arthritis

Drug firm on Wednesday said it has launched generic Duexis tablets used to treat the symptoms of and osteoarthritis in the US market.

The company has launched an authorised generic version of Horizon Medicines LLC's Duexis (ibuprofen and famotidine) tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg, said in a regulatory filing.

According to IQVIA MAT July 2021, ibuprofen and famotidine tablets (reference listed drug Duexis) had an estimated annual sales of USD 765 million in the US, it added.

The product, "is indicated for the relief of signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and to decrease the risk of developing upper gastrointestinal ulcers, which in the clinical trials was defined as a gastric and/or duodenal ulcer in patients who are taking ibuprofen for those indication," said.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 989.35 per scrip on BSE, up 0.76 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)