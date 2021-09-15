Lupin launches generic Duexis tablets in US to treat rheumatoid arthritis

-
Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched generic Duexis tablets used to treat the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis in the US market.
The company has launched an authorised generic version of Horizon Medicines LLC's Duexis (ibuprofen and famotidine) tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
According to IQVIA MAT July 2021, ibuprofen and famotidine tablets (reference listed drug Duexis) had an estimated annual sales of USD 765 million in the US, it added.
The product, "is indicated for the relief of signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and to decrease the risk of developing upper gastrointestinal ulcers, which in the clinical trials was defined as a gastric and/or duodenal ulcer in patients who are taking ibuprofen for those indication," Lupin said.
