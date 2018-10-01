Lupin partners with Eli Lilly and Company to distribute diabetes injection

-
Drug major Lupin on Monday announced the partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (India) to distribute Eli Lilly's diabetes injection Aplevant in the country.
Lupin said the expansion of the business partnership with Eli Lilly is aimed at widening access to diabetes medicines in India.
Under the new partnership, Lupin will distribute and market Lilly's Aplevant (dulaglutide), once a weekly injection for type 2 diabetes treatment, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
Lupin expects to make Aplevant available in India from October 2018, it said in a statement.
The partnership between the two companies was initiated in 2011 to expand the promotion and distribution of Lilly's diabetes portfolio in India where Lupin has a large network.
"With this new partnership, we are expanding our diabetes portfolio to include a once-weekly diabetes treatment, and improving access to innovative medications for better diabetic care in India," Rajeev Sibal, Lupin President - India Region Formulations, said.
Shares of Lupin were trading 1.99 per cent down at Rs 882.75 apiece on the BSE.
