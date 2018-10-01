JUST IN
Oppo planning to set up its first Indian R&D centre in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad R&D Centre will be Oppo's seventh facility globally

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A commuter using his mobile phone passes an advertisement of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo at a train station in Singapore

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Monday said it was planning to set up its first India research and development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad.

In line with its objectives, the company has hired Tasleem Arif as its R&D Head in India, Oppo said in a statement.

"We are focused towards offering unique experiences to our consumers in India through our innovations and technological capabilities. The opening of our first R&D Centre in Hyderabad is a step in that direction and strengthens our commitment to the Indian consumers," said Charles Wong, Oppo India President.

As the Vice President and Head R&D, Oppo India, Arif will be leading the team which will focus on software localisation for Indian consumers as well as device quality.

Prior to joining Oppo, Arif was working at Samsung as Head - Samsung Make for India Innovations (R&D) and India Hardware-Software Product Planning.

He brings to the new role almost 15 years of experience in mobile software, design and development.

"We are excited to have Tasleem on board and believe that with his expertise we will be able to build a strong R&D team and make this centre second largest after China," Wong said.

The Hyderabad R&D Centre will be Oppo's seventh facility globally with the other six being located in China, Japan and the US.
First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 12:04 IST

