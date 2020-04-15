Lupin pharma receives EIR from USFDA for Mandideep Unit II facility

Pharma major Lupin on Wednesday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Mandideep Unit II facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The inspection at the facility was carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration between November 26, 2018, and December 4, 2018.

In a filing to BSE, the company said Lupin has received the EIR after closure of the inspection of its Mandideep Unit II facility, classifying the inspection as "Voluntary Action Indicated."





"We are pleased to have received the EIR for our Mandideep Unit II facility, our important cardiovascular active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle-East regions.

Shares of Lupin were trading higher for the sixth straight day, up 3.3 per cent to Rs 854, on the BSE on Wednesday in the intra-day deals after the company’s Mandideep Unit II facility received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator.



The stock of the drug maker has rallied 47 per cent in the past six trading days, and was quoting close to its 52-week high level of Rs 882 touched on May 2, 2019.