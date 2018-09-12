Lupin's pneumonia drug Atovaquone oral suspension receives USFDA approval

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has received nod from the US health regulator to market its used for prevention and treatment of a type of pneumonia.

The company has received approval to market generic USP in the strength of 750 mg/5 mL from the (USFDA), Lupin said in a BSE filing.

The product is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC's Mepron oral suspension in the same strength, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data, Atovaquone oral suspension, 750 mg/5 mL had annual sales of around $117.4 million in the US, Lupin said.

The product is "indicated for prevention and acute oral treatment of mild-to moderate pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP) in patients intolerant to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole," it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd on Wednesday closed at Rs 956.35 per scrip on BSE, up 1.78 per cent from its previous close.