Lupin's pneumonia drug Atovaquone oral suspension receives USFDA approval

As per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data, Atovaquone oral suspension, 750 mg/5 mL had annual sales of around $117.4 million in the US

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lupin
Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has received nod from the US health regulator to market its Atovaquone oral suspension used for prevention and treatment of a type of pneumonia.

The company has received approval to market generic Atovaquone oral suspension USP in the strength of 750 mg/5 mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a BSE filing.

The product is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC's Mepron oral suspension in the same strength, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data, Atovaquone oral suspension, 750 mg/5 mL had annual sales of around $117.4 million in the US, Lupin said.

The product is "indicated for prevention and acute oral treatment of mild-to moderate pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP) in patients intolerant to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole," it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd on Wednesday closed at Rs 956.35 per scrip on BSE, up 1.78 per cent from its previous close.
First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 16:30 IST

