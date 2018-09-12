Lupin's pneumonia drug Atovaquone oral suspension receives USFDA approval

-
Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has received nod from the US health regulator to market its Atovaquone oral suspension used for prevention and treatment of a type of pneumonia.
The company has received approval to market generic Atovaquone oral suspension USP in the strength of 750 mg/5 mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a BSE filing.
The product is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC's Mepron oral suspension in the same strength, it added.
As per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data, Atovaquone oral suspension, 750 mg/5 mL had annual sales of around $117.4 million in the US, Lupin said.
The product is "indicated for prevention and acute oral treatment of mild-to moderate pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP) in patients intolerant to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole," it added.
Shares of Lupin Ltd on Wednesday closed at Rs 956.35 per scrip on BSE, up 1.78 per cent from its previous close.
