Lupin: Street waits for progress on new launches, resolution of plants

From being the second-largest pharma company by market capitalisation a couple of years ago, Lupin has slipped to sixth position now. The reason for the decline has been severe pricing pressure in the US market, and lack of revenue triggers despite large acquisitions.

Rising competitive intensity and channel consolidation in the US has not only hurt its key diabetes portfolio but also its base business. What has compounded the problems is that acquisitions, such as that of Gavis, have not yielded benefits as expected. In fact, the company had to take a one-time impairment of Rs 14.64 ...