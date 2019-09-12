M&M offers subscription-based SUVs in a bid to target younger generation

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday launched a subscription-based service for its select SUV (sports utility vehicles) models in a bid to target the younger generation of customers who give preference to experience over ownership.

The initiative in partnership with Revv Cars comes a year after the company introduced leasing for retail customers through a tie-up with Orix. M&M joins automakers such as Nissan Motor India, Tata Motors, and Volkswagen which offer subscription for select models on the Zoom Car’s platform as they seek to tide over the structural shift witnessing ...